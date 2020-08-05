The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Professional and Continuing Education department is hosting a six-session Nonprofit Fund Development Certificate beginning Thursday, October 1. Live online sessions are held every two weeks on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with access to resources and engagement with other nonprofit professionals in between classes.

Designed by a team of experienced fund development experts, this certificate will advance your skills with course work aligned with the competencies required for the Certificate Fund Raising Executives (CFRE). Whether you are just getting started or have some experience in the nonprofit sector, this program is an absolute must to lay an essential foundation for building sustainability for your organization. Participants in the course will work on modules in topics including developing a story and making an ask, creating a fund development plan, advanced grant writing, ethics and policies, and building a strong culture of philanthropy and stewardship.

Scholarships are still available, thanks to the kind generosity of the United Way of Racine County and Len Iaquinta’s Excellence in Communication. Anyone interested in attending can see the full details and register at www.uwp.edu/nonprofit or by calling (262) 595-3340. Any additional questions regarding scholarships or further program information can be directed to Crista Kruse at kruse@uwp.edu.