On May 12, 2020, the University of Wisconsin Parkside launched ‘Parkside Presente,’ an informational podcast for campus and community, broadcast entirely in Spanish. This podcast addresses a need in our community to keep Spanish speaking community members informed regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, community resources, and campus responses. UW-Parkside already uses a multitude of digital communications in English including emails, social media campaigns, videos and radio podcasts to keep students and community informed about updates such as Ranger Restart for fall 2020, and other institutional responses to the pandemic.

Parkside Presente informs the Spanish speaking community and students on various topics including campus updates, student experiences, and interviews with faculty and local community organizations who have mobilized to serve the community in light of the pandemic. This initiative is part of UW Parkside’s commitment as an emerging Hispanic Serving Institution to Spanish speaking students and community members who wish to stay informed and updated on the University’s plans. The percentage of Hispanic students at UW Parkside is over 17%.

The Spanish podcast is hosted by Parkside Alumni Gia Gutierrez, the Outreach and Program Manager for the College of Social Science and Professional Studies (CSSPS). Episodes are produced weekly and new episodes are released every Wednesday. Six episodes have been produced so far. The university plans to utilize this podcast as a platform for future Hispanic Initiatives such as a series of episodes dedicated to Hispanic Heritage month from Mid-September to October.

Students and community members are invited to share thoughts and ideas via email to Presente@uwp.edu and can find the latest episodes at https://www.uwp.edu/explore/news/parksidetoday/. Episodes are also available via various audio platforms including Facebook, Spotify, and Soundcloud by searching Parkside Presente. Some examples of previous episodes include:

Episode 1- A university’s response in light of a pandemic

Episode 2- Student perspectives as they adapt to the changes from in-person course delivery to online.

Episode 3- Coalitions that have mobilized to serve the community and the shift of the arts during a pandemic

Episode 4- An interview with a member of the Kenosha Public Library on initiatives presented by the libraries during the pandemic.

Episode 5- Ranger Restart and a message of support by Chancellor Deborah Ford

Episode 6- An Interview with the County Board Supervisor 2 nd District of Racine on the importance of leadership in our communities.

Future episodes will feature interviews with Kenosha Unified School District staff, who will share their insight on the district’s response to the pandemic, and an interview with a Parkside student who will share his thoughts and experiences as a DACA recipient. Visit uwp.edu/parksidetoday for updates.