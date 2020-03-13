University of Wisconsin-Parkside leadership, after careful consideration of the national and global initiatives to help slow the spread of COVID-19, announced that the university’s annual spring break will begin a week sooner than planned. The UW-Parkside spring break was originally scheduled from Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27. Spring break will now begin Monday, March 16, and conclude Friday, March 27.

“A top priority for UW-Parkside is providing a safe and healthy learning environment, and working to ensure the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolving. We are hopeful that beginning our spring break a week earlier than planned will assist in the regional, state and national initiatives to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Beginning spring break a week earlier than planned will also provide more time for UW-Parkside faculty, staff and students to prepare for alternative methods of instruction when classes resume Monday, March 30.

In addition to changes in the class schedule, effective immediately, events of more than 50 people at the university are canceled through Friday, April 10. Exceptions may be granted by the Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration.

“We are working closely with members of the community who utilize our facilities for special events,” Ford said.

When the spring semester resumes Monday, March 30, the university is preparing for alternative delivery of classes. “We are working with faculty and staff to prepare classes for online delivery,” said Rob Ducoffe, UW-Parkside Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs. “Not all academic offerings easily lend themselves to online delivery. We are working on best-possible solutions for science labs, music rehearsals, art classes and others.”

UW-Parkside informed students, faculty and staff of the decision to extend spring break and plans for alternative delivery of classes in an email to campus.

“Our goals are to keep our learning community and the communities we serve safe and healthy, and to help our students successfully continue their academic experience,” Ford said.

During the extended spring break, resources usually open to the public such as the Library and Archives & Area Research Center will be closed. “We want to make sure that our faculty and staff continue to work in a healthy environment,” Ford said. “Where possible, limiting contact with members of our community was another difficult aspect of this decision.”

For more information about the UW-Parkside academic and events schedule visit www.uwp.edu/covidupdate