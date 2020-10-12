Advertisements

SOMERS – In lieu of an in-person networking event this year, UW-Parkside hosted its 2020 Nonprofit Breakfast virtually on October 9. Guests settled in with their own breakfasts and joined UW-Parkside faculty and staff for a morning celebrating the partnership between the regional nonprofit sector and UW-Parkside. Participants gained first access to this website, which features future partnership opportunities.

The event kicked off with some opening remarks by Chancellor Debbie Ford and Community & Business Engagement Director Debra Karp, before going into the awards presentation.

The award for Outstanding Community-Based Learning Project of the Year Award went to Kristen Bartel for the inaugural edition of the Root Magazine during the fall 2019 semester, in partnership with Visioning a Greater Racine and several downtown Racine businesses. The project has now grown to include collaboration with Parkside Communication and Spanish courses and Downtown Racine Corporation. The Community-Based Learning Partner of the Year Award went to Alison Sergio and the Health Care Network in recognition of the longstanding partnerships with several Parkside courses over the years.

You can view more information about the award winners here. After the awards, a special keynote presentation was given, focused on “The COVID-19 Effect on Wisconsin’s Nonprofit Sector,” featuring Doug Ihrke and Philip Wagner.

Dr. Douglas Ihrke is the Executive Director of the Helen Bader Institute for Nonprofit Management at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. He is also the Chair of the Department of Public and Nonprofit Administration, and teaches in the Department of Political Science, and UWM’s interdisciplinary Urban Studies program.

Dr. Philip Wagner received his Ph.D. in Criminology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. His research interests include media and crime, cybervigilantism, and program evaluation. During his time at UW-Parkside, he has taught classes for the undergraduate criminal justice program and for the Master of Arts in Professional Studies program.

For more information, contact Penny Lyter at lyter@uwp.edu.

