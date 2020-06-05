As we continue to take precautions surrounding COVID-19, this summer’s camp season is going to be anything but traditional. How can parents make plans to bring their children meaningful summer education opportunities until we can bounce back to normal? The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Professional & Continuing Education department is proud to offer live, STEAM-based virtual tech camps at an affordable price of $149-$159 per week.

Children ages 8 – 14 will be engaged while they master STEAM skills with over 30 tech courses parents can choose from including coding, app design, video game creation, virtual reality, and more. Taught by live virtual instructors 3 – 6 hours a day, parents will also gain much-needed time to relax, recharge, and regroup.

With virtual camp opportunities running weekly throughout the summer and starting June 8, anyone interested in learning more or registering online can do so at uwp.edu/youth under “Virtual STEAM Camps”. Please direct any additional questions regarding registrations or further program information to Javan Pham at (262) 595-3340 or phamj@uwp.edu.