SOMERS, Wis. – Take advantage of UW-Parkside‘s Professional & Continuing Education online language courses starting this September and begin your journey to learn Mandarin Chinese, Russian, and Spanish.

Are you curious why so many people read Tolstoy and Dostoevsky? Join us in the Russian language class starting from scratch on September 15 and explore Russia through its language. Learn Russian and open up an area of the world that has produced some of the greatest writers and composers, and has long fascinated people from around the world.

Starting on September 18, take your first steps into the most widely spoken language in the modern world, Mandarin Chinese. Whether for fun or travel, these courses will give you the foundation you need to start communicating in spoken Mandarin. We will highlight Chinese historical and cultural insights while learning the language. Through practicing dialogues and common phrases, you’ll find that speaking Chinese can be a breeze.

Begin your journey to becoming fluent in Spanish on October 5. Whether you want to expand your knowledge of culture, travel, or communicate more fluently, learning Spanish is full of benefits personally and professionally. This course will allow you to engage with other language learners. No prior knowledge of Spanish is required.

Register for an online language course and learn more about these and other classes. Also, look for fore information soon on In-Person Retirement Planning Courses.