SOMERS, Wis. – UW-Parkside Associate English Professor Dana Oswald is the 2021 Bonnie Wheeler Fellowship recipient.

The Wheeler Fellowship has been offered to women at the associate professor level in Medieval Studies to ensure career advancement by affording them time to complete scholarly work since 2011. In addition to summer funding, each recipient is paired with a distinguished mentor in the field who engages with the recipient and her project to its successful completion. The Fellowship also aims to cultivate women academic leaders.

“For mid-career female scholars what matters most is finding time to conduct research and write. The Wheeler Fellowship will give Dr. Oswald the opportunity to complete her manuscript and to connect her with a senior colleague in her field,” said Lesley Walker, Dean of UW-Parkside’s College of Arts and Humanities. “I am thrilled that she has earned this well-deserved and competitive fellowship and look forward to reading her book!”

Professor Oswald has published articles on monstrosity, gender, and sexuality in Old and Middle English literature, and on best teaching practices in the university literature and writing classrooms. Her book, Monsters, Gender and Sexuality in Medieval English Literature, was published in 2010. She is currently working on a book entitled Old English Maternal Bodies.

“Our selection committee found Professor Oswald’s proposal for the completion of her monograph, Old English Maternal Bodies, very compelling especially because it examines the medical and legal Early English traditions to find the reproductive bodies of women in a corpus of literature that participates in the occlusions of such bodies, and indeed such lives,” said Dr. Catherine Keene, treasurer and committee member of the Bonnie Wheeler Fellowship Fund.

“She is a very impressive teacher-scholar and we are pleased to offer her this highly esteemed professional honor.”

You find more information on the Bonnie Wheeler Fellowship Fund website.