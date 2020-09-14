SOMERS – Learn.org has published its 2020-2021 school year rankings, and University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been ranked #21 on the list of the50 Best Criminal Justice Degrees in the country. To compile their list, Learn.org staff looked at academic and career resources, quality of education, faculty, and more.

The criminal justice major is one of the largest and fastest growing majors on campus, as well as being one of the most diverse. UW-Parkside’s teaching methods are innovative and designed to meet the needs of today’s criminal justice students. The Criminal Justice program primarily focuses on the American legal institution. Criminal justice provides a wide array of topics including policing, the courts, juvenile justice and corrections. In addition, those interested in a career in corrections, law enforcement, victimology, terrorism and security will find the criminal justice major rewarding and a valuable asset which will contribute to a successful career.

“The faculty that teach in UW-Parkside’s major in Criminal Justice are committed to graduating students with the knowledge and skills to improve the justice system, evaluate the effectiveness of criminal justice practices using rigorous methods, and elevate fair and ethical principles,” said Rob Ducoffe, Provost and Vice Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs.

University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Criminal Justice program was already recognized as the top of its class in the state of Wisconsin by CorrectionalOfficer.org, but thanks to innovative course changes (such as the “Truth in a Nutshell” scene investigation course) and a curriculum that stays up to date on current issues (such as social justice), it is now a nationally recognized program.

The program also offers certificates in Community Engagement, Conflict Analysis & Resolution, and more. For more information, please visit the UW-Parkisde website.