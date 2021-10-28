UW System President Tommy Thompson was at UW-Parkside today for “Brats and Socks for Shots.” The event was a final-push effort in the “70 for 70” campaign; its goal was to achieve at least a 70 percent vaccination rate for the student body, not including online students.

Under campaign guidelines, students that received their full COVID-19 vaccination before October 31 would be eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000.

UW-Parkside announced today that the university had, in fact, reached its goal.

“This is a great day for our university community,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “We have all worked very hard to achieve this goal, and with that achievement strengthen the commitment we made to each other when this pandemic first hit – to protect the safety and health of everyone at Parkside. Let’s keep going!”

Several UW System campuses have already reached or exceeded the 70 percent rate, including UW-River Falls, UW-Stout, and UW-Whitewater.

“We’re nearing the close of our vaccination campaign, and I’m ecstatic that UW-Parkside students have hit the mark,” said System President Tommy Thompson. “I saw first-hand the amount of hard work that UW-Parkside put in to make this possible. Chancellor Deborah Ford, faculty, and staff deserve a great deal of credit for this achievement.”

For more about UW Parkside vaccination information, please visit the university website.