UW-Parkside has received a five-year, $1.8 million grant through the federal Title III Program. The grant will be used to provide success coaches for students who are either first-time first year, or first-time transfer students to the university.

Success coaches help students navigate services such as Admissions, Financial Aid, Advising, Tutoring, and various other services including community resources for non-academic issues such as food and housing, transportation, childcare and healthcare.

The new Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons, which had its grand opening last month, is home to the Parkside Academic Resource Center. The center will facilitate this new programming, which will focus on increased enrollment along with improved retention and graduation rates.

“It’s always a great day to be at UW-Parkside, but today is even brighter,” UW-Parkside Vice Chancellor for Advancement Willie Jude II said in a news release. “We greatly appreciate this grant funding and we’re excited to see our success coaching effort continue to expand and reach new heights in helping students stay in school and graduate.”

The federal grant is in addition to the $3 million gift from the Callahan family of Kenosha for a scholarship program designed for student success and coaching. The Callahan’s monetary gift is to benefit students with financial need, with an emphasis on Kenosha County students as well as students of color.

About UW-Parkside

