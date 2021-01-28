SOMERS, Wis. – UW-Parkside students experiencing financial hardship due to the ongoing global pandemic can now access additional federal dollars through the university’s Financial Aid Department.

Parkside has received $1,890,973 via the Federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). The funding received is in addition to the pandemic funds received via the CARES Act in April 2020.

The CRRSAA dollars come with less strict eligibility requirements than the earlier CARES Act funding, offering significantly more flexibility and greater options for students. Under the old CARES Act, students in online-specific programs were ineligible, and students could not receive assistance for any institutional expenses, like tuition, housing, meal plans, or course related fees.

“We are thrilled that eligibility requirements have been relaxed on the CRRSAA funds,” said Kristina Klemens, director of Scholarships and Financial Aid. “While we can’t replace the loss of earnings, we are grateful to have the ability to relieve some of the financial stress that has been caused by the ongoing pandemic.”

While the news funds have fewer eligibility requirements, Klemens noted that applicants must still be U.S. citizens, demonstrate need via the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) FAFSA, and be enrolled in a degree-seeking program.

Application review will begin the first week of the semester, and funding will be distributed to qualifying students beginning February 16th.

In addition to the CRRSAA funding, the UW-Parkside Foundation Board has committed to continued assistance via the Future Focus Fund. Applications will be evaluated for all available aid options, and students who do not qualify for federal aid are encouraged to apply.

To complete the CRRSAA application or to receive more information on CRRSAA and the Future Focus Fund, see our Emergency Aid website.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!