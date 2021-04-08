S

SOMERS, Wis. – Chandler Spiewak, a UW-Parkside senior majoring in business, is the 2021 National Shore Sales Challenge Champion.

Spiewak competed against 87 other students from universities around the world, including Kansas, Penn State, Temple, Florida State, University of Central Florida, and the University of Texas at Dallas. He was voted the best student at the competition by industry judges and received a prize of $1,500. He won the final event, involving a role-play with Chris Perdue, the son of Jim Perdue of Perdue Farms, the event’s major sponsor.

Spiewak’s achievement was part of a Parkside team effort. Assistant coach Sarah Abusoud was an important part of the team, who also competed in the speed sell where both she and Chandler were two of the top 10 finalists.

“I also would like to give a huge ‘Thank You!’ to Sales Center Director Dr. Peter Knight,” said Spiewak. “The hours of preparation and coaching that he invested in me were essential to our success. He’s a brilliant coach, and it was a pleasure working with him!”

The team’s success is part of long history of accolades for UW-Parkside’s business program. For more information please visit the Parkside Sales Center website.