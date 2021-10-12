SOMERS, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside‘s Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities is hosting Dr. Jonathan Reichental, a globally-renowned expert in Smart Cities and Innovation for a hybrid session on the topic of The Smart Cities Imperative: What Cities and Their Citizens Need to Know.

The event will be held in person and via live stream Thursday, October 28, at 5:30 p.m. in UW-Parkside’s Student Center Ballroom. Reichental will also be visiting the 21st Century Preparatory School in Racine on the morning of Friday, October 29 to discuss Smart Cities For Kids.

Reichental’s background includes being the chief information officer for Palo Alto, California, where he was instrumental in their Smart Cities work. He is currently the founder of the Silicon Valley startup, Human Future, and is a professor at several universities. Reichental helps city leaders all over the world advance their smart city programs, has designed the smart city certificate program at Pepperdine University, and is the author of a number of books and articles, including Smart Cities for Dummies and Smart Cities for Kids. He currently serves on the advisory board for the Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.



Funding for the event comes from the Tommy Thompson Center for Public Leadership. Registration and additional information is available on UW-Parkside’s website.

