SOMERS –Governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday a new mask mandate — along with the governor’s third public health emergency declaration — in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Evers extended the statewide mask mandate through late November. The executive order goes into effect immediately and remains in place for 60 days or until a superseding order is passed. You can read the official release from the governor’s office here.

“We continue to learn more about this virus, but what we do know is that we are facing a new and dangerous phase of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus. We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially — please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out.”

During the pandemic, the university’s three key goals continue to be:

Protecting the health and safety of our learning community

Delivering our academic mission

Reducing the spread of COVID-19 and following health and safety protocols

To meet these goals, UW-Parkside faculty and staff have developed safety guidelines and protocols that have guided campus operations. Fall classes are being conducted in-person, online, or in a combination of the two formats. UW-Parkside already has a mask requirement in place. Masks/face coverings are required in all indoor public spaces, including classrooms, and strongly encouraged outside when physical distancing is not possible.

You can refer to UW-Parkside’s COVID-19 dashboard for up-to-date information regarding reported cases. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is actively monitoring and reviewing a series of health, safety, and resource metrics to inform the decisions we make with regard to university operations. These metrics are considered in combination with recommendations and orders from state and county health departments before changes in operations are made. The dashboard details the current reported COVID-19 cases among faculty, staff, and students.

Efficient and reliable testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an important part of the risk mitigation strategy. Contact tracing for students will be conducted through the UW-Parkside Campus Health, Counseling, and Disability Resources Center and contract tracing for employees will be conducted in partnership with local health departments. UW-Parkside will partner with the County Health departments to notify members of the campus community who need to isolate as a result of a positive case.

Please continue to refer to uwp.edu/RangerRestart if you have questions or concerns. You can also contact us at university.relations@uwp.edu.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!