SOMERS – The Professional and Continuing Education Department at UW-Parkside will be offering STEAM-based programs in the form of weekday summer camps to middle school and high school students that run from July to August.

Each program is designed to inspire creativity and ingenuity in its participants, with topics spanning from Minecraft animation to geology and nature.

“Our STEAM-based programs cover skills critical in current and future economies,” Javan Pham, program coordinator of the Professional and Continuing Education Department, said. “Practicing skills such as innovation, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration will prepare children for success.”

STEAM-based programs currently open for registration

YouTube Content Creators | Ages 11-14 ($279)

Minecraft Designers | Ages 11-14 ($279)

YouTube FX Masters | Ages 11-14 ($279)

ROBLOX Coders & Entrepreneurs | Ages 11-14 ($279)

Minecraft Animators | Ages 11-14 ($279)

Code Your Own Adventure! Interactive Storytelling | Ages 11-14 ($279)

Environmental Explorers | Ages 11-14 ($279)

Not all of the STEAM-based programs are on Parkside’s website yet, meaning registration is not open for those camps.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) Precollege Scholarship is available for students who meet the eligibility to apply. A limited supply is available per program.

To learn more or register your child, click here or call 262-595-3340. For additional questions or concerns, contact Javan Pham at youthpac@uwp.edu.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.