SOMERS, Wis. – UW-Parkside junior Alisson Anguiano Salas has been named one of the 2021-2022 Newman Civic fellows.

Salas joins 289 other students from 39 states, Washington D.C., and Mexico selected for the fellowships by Campus Compact, a Boston-based non-profit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is a year-long program for students, offering variety of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional, and civic growth. Individuals selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally, and internationally.

“I was proud to nominate Alisson for this prestigious fellowship and excited to learn of her award,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “Alisson’s passion for social, racial and environmental justice and her efforts to address these issues both on a systemic and personal level make her an ideal Newman fellow.”

Salas, a double major in English and Political Science, has been active throughout her time at Parkside, including serving as the current president of Latinos Unidos, vice-president of the Mock Trial Association, and a member of the League of Racine’s United Latin American Citizens and the Student Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee.

Each year, fellows participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities to help provide them with the skills and connections they need to create large-scale positive change. The cornerstone of the fellowship is the Annual Convening of Fellows, which offers intensive skill-building and networking over the course of two days. The fellowship also provides pathways for students to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.

“We are proud to recognize these extraordinary student leaders and thrilled to engage with them,” said Campus Compact President Andrew Seligsohn. “The experience of the last year has driven home to all of us that we need open-minded, innovative, public-spirited thinkers and doers. That is what Campus Compact is about, and the stories of our Newman Civic Fellows demonstrate it’s who they are.”

The fellowship is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education. You can read more about each of the student leaders selected for this year’s cohort at their website.