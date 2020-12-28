SOMERS, Wis.– A UW-Parkside student is the latest recipient of the $3,000 Business Services Internship for Spring 2021.

Justin Brooks, Parkside accounting and economics student, received the paid internship provided by Treasury Management Association of Chicago (TMAC). Brooks is the 24th recipient of this internship, which has been awarded to Parkside students for more than a decade.

“Having a TMAC intern in Business Services provides a win-win opportunity for the student and the department as the internship offers high-impact practices to develop their awareness of a many of things beyond that of their academic major,” said Director of Business Services Ann Iverson. “It includes development of their soft and interpersonal skills, offers an opportunity to expand and apply their knowledge obtained in their academic education to real-world problems, and exposes them to the cultural and social awareness needed in a working community.”

In this position, Brooks will be working on applying his accounting and reconciliation skill set, and learning the impact of project decision making. Additionally, Brooks will be financially analyzing the shifting labors costs associated with the delivery of the undergraduate and graduate programs.

To be considered for this internship, applicants will be seniors, majoring in business, preferably concentrating/majoring in finance and/or accounting. Successful applicants will have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0, preferably at least 3.5. TMAC provides the scholarships, which support these internships, as the purpose of this opportunity is to promoting careers in financial and treasury management.

Spring 2021 will be the 24th TMAC Scholar/ Business Services internships at our university. The 23 previous TMAC Scholars include Danny Bautista, Milena Nikodijevic, Lee-Anne Moore, Tracy Scholz, Jose Ortiz, Lisa Casey, Ben Johnson, Laura Tolstyga, Craig Leszczynski, Chris Baratki, Matt Vidas, Samantha Homa, Brittany Frederick, Adam Spangler, Sergio Molina, Mark Leeder, Karen Moreno, Alex Klotz, Carla Villagomez, Kelsey Steenstrup, Ryan Schoor, and Dexter Fierro. Applicants may contact current and past TMAC Scholars and Professor Manion directly and through LinkedIn to learn more about the internship and its benefits. Applicants should also review the TMAC website and demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of the mission and purpose of the Association and the dates for its monthly and annual events in their application letters.

The Treasury Management Association of Chicago (TMAC) is a regional association that is affiliated with the National Association for Financial Professionals (AFP). This association provides monthly educational programs, tools, and solutions for success.