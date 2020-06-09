University of Wisconsin-Parkside student Ariana Hernandez is one of nine student researchers from across the UW System who will compete in the WiSys Quick Pitch State Final on June 17 at 6 p.m. Her research topic is “Advocating for Affordable Insulin.”

The research-focused, elevator-style pitch competition focuses on the importance of communicating research to the public. Students, who were successful in campus-level events, will have three minutes to present their research to a panel of judges.

This year’s state final will be held virtually because of the coronavirus crisis. A link to the livestream will be available to watch on WiSys’ website at wisys.org/quickpitch.

“In light of all of the disruptions UW students have experienced this year, we are fortunate that these budding researchers have found the time to participate in this important showcase of their work,” said WiSys President Arjun Sanga. “Their pitches highlight the excellence at our Regional UW campuses.”

This year’s competitors include:

Ariana Hernandez (UW-Parkside) presenting “Advocating for Affordable Insulin.”

Karly Anderson (UW-River Falls) presenting “Relationship of Captive Bolt Stunning Location with Basic Tissue Measurements and Exposed Cross-Sectional Brain Area in Cadaver Heads from Market Pigs.”

Hunter Frey (UW-Stevens Point) presenting “Borb’s Big Adventure!”

Nathaniel Hoffman (UW-La Crosse) presenting “Inhibition of the Epstein-Barr Lytic Cycle by Atypical Antipsychotics.”

Dana Mueller (UW-Platteville) presenting “The Relationship Between Dopamine and Utilitarian Moral Judgment.”

Purcell Pearson (UW-Whitewater) presenting “Racial Bias in News Media and its Effects on Black Males Self-Image.”

Katelyn Reckin (UW-Eau Claire) presenting “Characterizing the Allocation, Issuance, and Usage of Benefits Offered Through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Senior Assistance Farmers Market Fruit and Vegetable Programs in Wisconsin.”

Stacey Sparks (UW Oshkosh) presenting “Community Socioeconomic Indicators and Intra Head Start Student Performance.”

Rachael Tuve (UW-Superior) presenting “The Relationship Between Well-Being and Financial Stress in College Students.”

The top presenter will win a $700 prize.

Each year, through the WiSys Quick Pitch program, WiSys trains and educates more than 100 students at

UW System schools on intellectual property protection and effective communication.