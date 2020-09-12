SOMERS –University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host Drive-Thru & Walk-in voter registration in the Student Center parking lot on Tuesday, September 22 and Wednesday, September 23 to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a massive cross-country effort to register voters well in advance of Election Day this November.

A historic presidential election approaching, every eligible American voter around the community should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to start by getting registered. This is why the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is planning to use National Voter Registration Day to increase voter participation with a Drive-Thru & Walk-In event on September 22 and 23 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A team of student interns and student, faculty and staff volunteers will be the driving force behind the National Voter Registration Day 2020 Drive-Thru event. Partner organizations will coordinate multiple National Voter Registration Day events on and offline nationwide, and leverage #PARKTHEVOTE in all social media platforms to drive attention to voter registration. Information on all these events can be found on the UW-Parkside Election Experience Facebook page: @ParksideElectionExperience.