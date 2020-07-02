UW-Parkside’s Ariana Hernandez took third place at the 2020 WiSys Quick Pitch State Final on July 17 for her presentation “Advocating for Affordable Insulin. Hernandez will receive a $200 prize. Hernandez also received the People’s Choice Award, which was voted on by the event’s virtual attendees.

The research-focused, elevator-style pitch competition focuses on the importance of communicating research to the public. Students, who were successful in campus-level events, had three minutes to present their research to a panel of judges.

UW-Whitewater’s Purcell Pearson won first place. Pearson’s presentation was titled “Racial Bias in News Media and its Effects on Black Males Self-Image.” Pearson will receive a $700 first-place prize.

UW-Eau Claire’s Katelyn Reckin took second place with the presentation “Characterizing the Allocation, Issuance, and Usage of Benefits Offered Through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Senior Assistance Farmers Market Fruit and Vegetable Programs in Wisconsin.” Reckin will receive a $450 prize.

This year’s WiSys Quick Pitch State Final was held virtually due to the coronavirus crisis. Each year, through the WiSys Quick Pitch program, WiSys trains and educates more than 100 students at UW System schools on intellectual property protection and effective communication.