The following students earned degrees from the UW-Whitewater in a hybrid ceremony on May 14-15, 2021.
Waterford, WI, — Morgan Barber graduated with an Education Specialist in school psychology
Union Grove, WI, — Leah Blasczyk graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in media arts and game development
Waterford, WI, — Kayla Brandenburg graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in social work
Racine, WI, — Thomas Brehm graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Franksville, WI, — Michael Brown graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
Franksville, WI, — Stephanie Clausing graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
Waterford, WI, — Avery Corey-Dickinson graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Burlington, WI, — Korrine Covalt graduated with a Master of Science Education in special education
Burlington, WI, — Chase Craig graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Burlington, WI, — Katie Daujotas graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in social work
Burlington, WI, — Robert Ebbers graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Burlington, WI, — Samantha Edmonds graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Waterford, WI, — Kiefer Elliott graduated with a Bachelor of Science in political science
Burlington, WI, — Nicole Farmer graduated with a Master of Science Education in special education
Racine, WI, — Dwayne Ford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education
Waterford, WI, — Mackenzie Fry graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology
Mount Pleasant, WI, — Mahogany Gayle graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in social work
Mount Pleasant, WI, — Adriana Green graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Waterford, WI, — Tina Greenholt graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration
Franksville, WI, — Lauren Gresk graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders
Franksville, WI, — Marcus Grimm graduated with a Bachelor of Science in occupational safety
Mount Pleasant, WI, — Danny Gronholm graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry
Mount Pleasant, WI, — Michael Haase graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Burlington, WI, — Rachel Hassmann graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism
Burlington, WI, — Alexia Kach graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in French
Racine, WI, — Michaela Kennedy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Burlington, WI, — Mitchell Klug graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Burlington, WI, — Abby Kolczaski graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Mount Pleasant, WI, — Grace Lefeber graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology
Burlington, WI, — Gillian Letkewicz graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Racine, WI, — Stacey Malacara graduated with a Master of Science Education in special education
Waterford, WI, — Jake Malak graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Sturtevant, WI, — Robbie Milder graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sociology
Racine, WI, — Matt Nelson graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Burlington, WI, — Amy O’Brien graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in special education
Racine, WI, — Dipal Patel graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in information technology
Burlington, WI, — Alijah Peper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts and game development
Racine, WI, — Kevin Peralta graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics
Racine, WI, — Samantha Pinchard graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in theatre
Waterford, WI, — Jenna Ritzman graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology
Burlington, WI, — Lindsey Roth graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Waterford, WI, — Savannah Schmidt graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Waterford, WI, — Ben Schroeder graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Waterford, WI, — Kimberly Schwartz graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management
Racine, WI, — Matt Sisak graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism
Burlington, WI, — Olivia Sobbe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education
Burlington, WI, — Hannah Uhen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Racine, WI, — Danielle Vincent graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education
Waterford, WI, — Jack Warshauer graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Racine, WI, — Matthew Welch graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication
On Friday, May 14, students were recorded crossing the stage at either Young Auditorium or Kachel Fieldhouse in cap and gown as their names were read. Then, on Saturday, May 15, a recorded ceremony – students crossing the stage – was shared online, allowing graduates to watch with their friends and family members. The video is available for viewing here.
More than 1,500 students received degrees this May, including 1,458 from the Whitewater campus and 94 from the Rock County campus.
The graduating class included 12 international students, 99 military veterans, and 122 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 150 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.