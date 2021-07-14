The following students earned degrees from the UW-Whitewater in a hybrid ceremony on May 14-15, 2021.

Waterford, WI, — Morgan Barber graduated with an Education Specialist in school psychology

Union Grove, WI, — Leah Blasczyk graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in media arts and game development

Waterford, WI, — Kayla Brandenburg graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in social work

Racine, WI, — Thomas Brehm graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Franksville, WI, — Michael Brown graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Franksville, WI, — Stephanie Clausing graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Waterford, WI, — Avery Corey-Dickinson graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Burlington, WI, — Korrine Covalt graduated with a Master of Science Education in special education

Burlington, WI, — Chase Craig graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Burlington, WI, — Katie Daujotas graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in social work

Burlington, WI, — Robert Ebbers graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Burlington, WI, — Samantha Edmonds graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Waterford, WI, — Kiefer Elliott graduated with a Bachelor of Science in political science

Burlington, WI, — Nicole Farmer graduated with a Master of Science Education in special education

Racine, WI, — Dwayne Ford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education

Waterford, WI, — Mackenzie Fry graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology

Mount Pleasant, WI, — Mahogany Gayle graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in social work

Mount Pleasant, WI, — Adriana Green graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Waterford, WI, — Tina Greenholt graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration

Franksville, WI, — Lauren Gresk graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders

Franksville, WI, — Marcus Grimm graduated with a Bachelor of Science in occupational safety

Mount Pleasant, WI, — Danny Gronholm graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry

Mount Pleasant, WI, — Michael Haase graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Burlington, WI, — Rachel Hassmann graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism

Burlington, WI, — Alexia Kach graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in French

Racine, WI, — Michaela Kennedy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education

Burlington, WI, — Mitchell Klug graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Burlington, WI, — Abby Kolczaski graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Mount Pleasant, WI, — Grace Lefeber graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology

Burlington, WI, — Gillian Letkewicz graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Racine, WI, — Stacey Malacara graduated with a Master of Science Education in special education

Waterford, WI, — Jake Malak graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Sturtevant, WI, — Robbie Milder graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sociology

Racine, WI, — Matt Nelson graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Burlington, WI, — Amy O’Brien graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in special education

Racine, WI, — Dipal Patel graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in information technology

Burlington, WI, — Alijah Peper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts and game development

Racine, WI, — Kevin Peralta graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics

Racine, WI, — Samantha Pinchard graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in theatre

Waterford, WI, — Jenna Ritzman graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology

Burlington, WI, — Lindsey Roth graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education

Waterford, WI, — Savannah Schmidt graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education

Waterford, WI, — Ben Schroeder graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Waterford, WI, — Kimberly Schwartz graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management

Racine, WI, — Matt Sisak graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism

Burlington, WI, — Olivia Sobbe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education

Burlington, WI, — Hannah Uhen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education

Racine, WI, — Danielle Vincent graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education

Waterford, WI, — Jack Warshauer graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Racine, WI, — Matthew Welch graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication

On Friday, May 14, students were recorded crossing the stage at either Young Auditorium or Kachel Fieldhouse in cap and gown as their names were read. Then, on Saturday, May 15, a recorded ceremony – students crossing the stage – was shared online, allowing graduates to watch with their friends and family members. The video is available for viewing here.

More than 1,500 students received degrees this May, including 1,458 from the Whitewater campus and 94 from the Rock County campus.

The graduating class included 12 international students, 99 military veterans, and 122 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 150 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.