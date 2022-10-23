WHITEWATER — The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2022-23 academic year.

Burlington

Payton Conley , who is studying Social Work, won the following scholarship(s): Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Elmwood Park

Tyler Walker, who is studying Finance, won the following scholarship(s): William L Carter Scholarship

Franksville

Mitchell Gibson , who is studying computer science, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

Mount Pleasant

Ciera McRainey , who is studying Music, won the following scholarship(s): Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Racine

Grayson Becker , who is studying General Business, won the following scholarship(s): College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship

Sturtevant

Mitchell Chizek, who is studying Biology, won the following scholarship(s): Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Union Grove

Luke Kowalczyk , who is studying Undeclared, won the following scholarship(s): Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Waterford

Allyna Asmussen , who is studying Special Education, won the following scholarship(s): Karl & Doris Zahn Education Scholarship

UW-Whitewater Foundation “On behalf of the UW-Whitewater Foundation, we send our deepest congratulations to this year’s scholarship winners, who represent the very best in academic, co-curricular and service excellence across all of our colleges and departments,” said Sandy Dunst, interim president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation.

“Over the years, many people and organizations have donated funds to make these financial awards a reality. Their kindness and generosity have contributed to the success of our Warhawks and we’re extremely grateful for their support.”

The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships to students.

More information can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.

