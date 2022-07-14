WHITEWATER, Wis. – Caitlin Mertins, a native of Racine, WI, and member of the UW-Whitewater bowling team, was one of 12 Warhawks who garnered National Tenpin Coaches Association All-Academic accolades for the 2021-22 season.

The Warhawks were also designated as an All-Academic Team with a team grade point average of 3.383, the No. 34 GPA among all NCAA bowling teams.

Seniors

Kelsey Jaeger (New London, Wis./Little Wolf)

Sam Knab (Antioch, Ill./Antioch)

Caitlin Mertins (Racine, Wis./Park)

Piper Miles (Inverness, Ill./Fremd)

Kylie Wright (Dickeyville, Wis./Cuba City)

Sophomores

Jamie Gabrysz (Prescott Valley, Ariz./Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.))

Bree Gullikson (Custer, Wis./Amherst)

Rebecca Howard (Buffalo Grove, Ill./Buffalo Grove)

Rachel Nelson (Poplar Grove, Ill./Belvidere North)

Freshmen

Carley Frey (Baraboo, Wis./Baraboo)

Taylor Jensen (Sun Prairie, Wis./Sun Prairie)

Dani Swaisgood (Burbank, Calif./John Burroughs)

Jaeger, Knab, Mertins and Miles are now four-time honorees, while Wright, Gabrysz, Howard and Nelson take home the award for the second time.

All 12 players helped UW-Whitewater finish the season with a 49-45 record competing primarily against the nation’s top teams. The Warhawks were ranked third in the NTCA’s Division II/III Final Season Poll and 18th among all NCAA women’s bowling programs.

A total of 397 student-athletes from 67 NCAA institutions were named Academic All-NTCA. To be eligible, student-athletes must have carried a 3.40 GPA on a 4.0 scale during the 2021-22 year. 52 teams maintained at least at 3.20 GPA to qualify for the team award.

