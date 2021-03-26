WHITEWATER, WI — The following students are part of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance first-ever digital production of “DanceScapes ’21.” The event debuts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

This year’s concert features work from artistic director and professor Barbara Grubel, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping, faculty members Amy Slater and Piper Morgan Hayes, and student choreographers.

– Mount Pleasant, WI: Tessa Smith, who is studying marketing, serves as performer

– Waterford, WI: Trevor Brilhart, who is studying undeclared, serves as prep crew

The group of students and staff took on the challenge of creating a “dance-for-camera” production this year to promote a safer environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All aspects of the production were influenced by the change from a normal stage-focused performance to an immersive digital format.

Having served as the artistic director and mentor for DanceScapes since its inception, Grubel was ready to tackle the challenge of a virtual concert. “Having to rethink the entirety of this annual event – the magnitude of it was overwhelming,” she said. “I’m proud to have worked with the team that made this concert possible.”

To watch the digital event, visit tickets.uww.edu any time before it releases on March 30.