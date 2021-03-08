WHITEWATER, WI– The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on December 19, 2020.

Burlington, WI, — Valerie Auseth graduated with a Master of Science Education in professional studies

Waterford, WI, — Michael Bloom graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Mount Pleasant, WI, — Adam Braley graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in criminology

Waterford, WI, — Trevor Calewart graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Burlington, WI, — Rylee Chart graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in geography

Waterford, WI, — Emma Davis graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education

Racine, WI, — Kayla DeRosia graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management

Burlington, WI, — Alex Fischer graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Mount Pleasant, WI, — Trevor Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business

Union Grove, WI, — Austin Kaul graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in history

Mount Pleasant, WI, — Abigail Kestler graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in social work

Burlington, WI, — Chloe Kleeman graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts

Union Grove, WI, — Zachary Knudtson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Racine, WI, — Logan Mahr graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Burlington, WI, — Brianna Martin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education

Burlington, WI, — Andy Nickel graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Union Grove, WI, — Alyssa Olson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry

Racine, WI, — Alexander Piehler graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in information technology

Waterford, WI, — Jennifer Rayeske graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education

Racine, WI, — Andrew Rush graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication

Racine, WI, — Santana Sanchez graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology

Waterford, WI, — Evan Seghers graduated with a Master of Science in computer science

Mount Pleasant, WI, — Amanda Soller graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Mount Pleasant, WI, — Emily Soller graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Waterford, WI, — Sarah Spitzenberger graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration

Union Grove, WI, — Matthew Torres graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education

Burlington, WI, — Riley Trimberger graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminology

Burlington, WI, — Kayle Trott graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies

Waterford, WI, — Amanda Whitford graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology

Burlington, WI, — Tyler Wiemer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in special education

Waterford, WI, — Alexis Zello graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in communication

Union Grove, WI, — Cameron Hansen graduated with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts

More than 846 graduates graduated in a virtual ceremony. The ceremony recognized 86 undergraduates from the College of Arts and Communication, 206 from the College of Business and Economics, 170 from the College of Education and Professional Studies and 222 from the College of Letters and Sciences. Of the 718 undergraduate degrees awarded, 22 were completed online. The School of Graduate Studies awarded 134 degrees, including 125 master’s degrees and nine doctorates.

The graduating class included 61 veterans, 6 international students and 128 nontraditional undergraduate students, defined as students who are 25 years of age or older.