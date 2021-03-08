WHITEWATER, WI– The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on December 19, 2020.
Burlington, WI, — Valerie Auseth graduated with a Master of Science Education in professional studies
Waterford, WI, — Michael Bloom graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
Mount Pleasant, WI, — Adam Braley graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in criminology
Waterford, WI, — Trevor Calewart graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Burlington, WI, — Rylee Chart graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in geography
Waterford, WI, — Emma Davis graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Racine, WI, — Kayla DeRosia graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management
Burlington, WI, — Alex Fischer graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Mount Pleasant, WI, — Trevor Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business
Union Grove, WI, — Austin Kaul graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in history
Mount Pleasant, WI, — Abigail Kestler graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in social work
Burlington, WI, — Chloe Kleeman graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts
Union Grove, WI, — Zachary Knudtson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Racine, WI, — Logan Mahr graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Burlington, WI, — Brianna Martin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education
Burlington, WI, — Andy Nickel graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Union Grove, WI, — Alyssa Olson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry
Racine, WI, — Alexander Piehler graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in information technology
Waterford, WI, — Jennifer Rayeske graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Racine, WI, — Andrew Rush graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication
Racine, WI, — Santana Sanchez graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology
Waterford, WI, — Evan Seghers graduated with a Master of Science in computer science
Mount Pleasant, WI, — Amanda Soller graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Mount Pleasant, WI, — Emily Soller graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Waterford, WI, — Sarah Spitzenberger graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration
Union Grove, WI, — Matthew Torres graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education
Burlington, WI, — Riley Trimberger graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminology
Burlington, WI, — Kayle Trott graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies
Waterford, WI, — Amanda Whitford graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology
Burlington, WI, — Tyler Wiemer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in special education
Waterford, WI, — Alexis Zello graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in communication
Union Grove, WI, — Cameron Hansen graduated with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts
More than 846 graduates graduated in a virtual ceremony. The ceremony recognized 86 undergraduates from the College of Arts and Communication, 206 from the College of Business and Economics, 170 from the College of Education and Professional Studies and 222 from the College of Letters and Sciences. Of the 718 undergraduate degrees awarded, 22 were completed online. The School of Graduate Studies awarded 134 degrees, including 125 master’s degrees and nine doctorates.
The graduating class included 61 veterans, 6 international students and 128 nontraditional undergraduate students, defined as students who are 25 years of age or older.