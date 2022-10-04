WHITEWATER, WI — The following local students have been named resident assistants at UW-Whitewater for the 2022-23 academic year.

Burlington

Cameron Schrader, who is studying Media Arts and Game Development

Racine

Kymberli Morgan, who is studying Biology

Mount Pleasant

Dalon Williams, who is studying Media Arts and Game Development

RAs are student staff members who live in the residence halls with students, serve as resources and positive role models and help build a sense of community by hosting floor events.

“RAs are some of the first faces students see when they arrive or return to camps. They have a special perspective on life as a student,” said Maria Glorioso, assistant director for student engagement at UW-Whitewater. “They provide social connections for students, resource connections, a supportive place for challenging conversations, and academic support, which allows residents to become better students.”

Prospective RAs must have experience living on campus for two semesters and have a minimum GPA of 2.25. They go through group interviews with peers and housing staff members and an individual interview before being offered the position.

“Integrity, willingness to learn, giving back to the institution and peers, open-mindedness and the ability to be positive role models are all important qualities that RAs possess,” said Glorioso.

