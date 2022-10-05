WHITEWATER, WI — The following students are members of UW-Whitewater’s production of “Perfect Wedding.”

The production will run at Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, Oct. 11-14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 15-16 at 2 p.m.

Mount Pleasant

Core Miller, from Mount Pleasant, is studying Theatre at the UW-Whitewater School of Theatre and Dance. He is a member of the cast, serving in the role of Julie. Core is excited to be working with such an amazing cast for his first college performance.

Waterford

Trevor Brilhart, from Waterford, is studying Theatre. He is a member of the creative team, serving in the role of Light Designer. This is Trevor’s first fully realized theatrical design here at UW-Whitewater.

However, he has worked many shows here at UW- Whitewater including Dancescapes, “The Busybody,” and “She Kills Monsters.”

‘Perfect Wedding’

“Perfect Wedding” takes place on the morning of Bill’s wedding as he wakes up in his honeymoon suite with a dreadful hangover and an unknown woman in his bed. It’s a race against time as he has to either get her out or make up a plausible story before his fiancee and future mother-in-law arrive. Desperate times call for desperate measures in this hysterical romp of a love story gone wrong!

About the playwright

Writer Robin Hawdon has spent his life on stage, screen, directing, and writing.

For thirty years, he played British characters in television series such as ‘Play for today’, ‘Armchair Theatre’, ‘Wives and Daughters’, ‘Flying Swan’, ‘Robin’s Nest’ Etc.

He also played the part of Barry Southern in the long-running BBC series ‘Compact’, and later co-starred with Jonathan Pryce in the ITV play ‘Spasms’, and with Michael Crawford in the ITV sit-com ‘Chalk and Cheese’.

Hawdon made a number of films – starring in ‘When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth’ and the James Bond movie spoof ‘Zeta One’.

Director Sara Griffin weighs in

On choosing this production, director Sara J. Griffin states, “This was a favorite title of mine from the first read. It’s super fast, witty, zany, and charming. For a play to be chosen, it has to go through multiple rounds of discussion and voting by our Play Selection Committee. Titles must meet our pedagogy needs, fit into our genre rotation, excite our audience, and work within our budget. It’s a much more complex process than meets the eye, and is never the same from season to season.”

For tickets and about UW-Whitewater

Tickets are on sale for the performances in Barnett Theatre and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.

The Barnett Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.

Click the following for additional information about the UW-Whitewater Department of Theatre and Dance.

