The UW-Whitewater Registrar’s Office reports 4,264 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the spring semester with 153 of them from Racine County. About 12,400 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
“Dean’s List honorees have shown an outstanding dedication to their academic pursuits – from their work in the classroom to notable projects in our research laboratories and out in the field,” said interim Provost Greg Cook. “These hardworking students can take pride in the fact that they are living the Warhawk values of learning and academic excellence. They are deserving of our congratulations.”
The following students from Racine County were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester.
- Grace Adams, Mount Pleasant, Pewaukee High School
- Alicia Amaya, Sturtevant, Saint Catherines High School
- Eric Barrientez, Racine, Real School
- Shayla Bedford, Racine, Case Sr High School
- Nathan Bender, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Audrey Black, Sturtevant, Union Grove High School
- Leah Blasczyk, Union Grove, Union Grove High School
- Bryce Boeckenstedt, Burlington
- Abbie Bonchek, Caledonia, Oak Creek High School
- Taylor Borchardt, Burlington, Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Matt Borchardt, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Zack Borchardt, Waterford, Muskego High School
- Kayla Brandenburg, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Michael Brown, Franksville, Saint Catherines High School
- Zach Campbell, Burlington, Burlington High School
- Hannah Chart, Burlington, Waterford Union High School
- Rylee Chart, Burlington, Waterford Union High School
- Victoria Coates, Racine, Horlick High School
- Nolan Cockrell, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Katie Daujotas, Burlington
- Emma Davis, Waterford, Muskego High School
- Joey Dedick, Burlington, East Troy High School
- Kayla DeRosia, Racine, Horlick High School
- Erik Dexter, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Adela Diaz, Racine, Case Sr High School
- Mitchell Drenzek, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Samantha Edmonds, Burlington, Wilmot Union High School
- Connor Fedders, Franksville, Union Grove High School
- Morgan Fisher, Burlington, Burlington High School
- Scott Fitzer, Racine, Washington Park High School
- Dwayne Ford, Mount Pleasant, Case Sr High School
- Heather Fortner, Kansasville, Union Grove High School
- Monica Frackowiak, Burlington, Burlington High School
- Mahogany Gayle, Mount Pleasant, Case Sr High School
- Zach Gerber, Racine, Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Suzanna Gianou, Sturtevant, Case Sr High School
- Cassandra Grams, Burlington, Cudahy High School
- Adriana Green, Mount Pleasant, Horlick High School
- Lauren Gresk, Franksville, Waterford Union High School
- Bailey Grubber, Racine, Case Sr High School
- Anna Hackbarth, Burlington, Catholic Central High School
- Abbie Hammer, Waterford, Muskego High School
- Joseph Hammond, Racine, Horlick High School
- Riley Hasler, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Rachel Hassmann, Waterford, Muskego High School
- Brooke Helsel, Franklin
- Kyle Herring, Racine, Oak Creek High School
- Sydnie Holmes, Kansasville, Central High School
- Franklin Hozeska, Burlington, Burlington High School
- Miranda Janke, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Brianna Johnson, Union Grove, Union Grove High School
- Alexia Kach Burlington, Walden III, High School
- Konnor Kamm, Franksville, The Prairie School
- Hannah Kasprzyk, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Austin Kaul, Union Grove, Waterford Union High School
- Grace Klawinski, Franksville, Union Grove High School
- Chloe Kleeman, Burlington, Badger High School
- Elizabeth Klein, Burlington, Catholic Central High School
- Zachary Knudtson, Union Grove, Racine Lutheran High School
- Abby Kolczaski, Burlington, Burlington High School
- Michael Kordasiewicz, Waterford, Muskego High School
- Matt Korman, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Katie Kuczkowski, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Meranda Kuwik, Burlington, Wilmot Union High School
- Daphne Larsen, Racine, The Prairie School
- Grace Lefeber, Mount Pleasant, Saint Catherines High School
- Clare Lehmann, Racine, Washington Park High School
- Gillian Letkewicz, Burlington, Burlington High School
- Alexis Lois, Burlington, Burlington High School
- Shannan Lojeski, Burlington, Badger High School
- Daniel Machalik, Racine, Washington Park High School
- Paige Manssen, Burlington, McHenry Community High School
- Brianna Martin, Burlington, Catholic Central High School
- Brian Martinez, Mount Pleasant, Case Sr High School
- Emily Martinsen, Waterford, Union Grove High School
- Jessica McKenzie, Mount Pleasant, Case Sr High School
- Chloey Menarek, Kansasville, Central High School
- Caitlin Mertins Racine Washington Park High School
- Robbie Milder Sturtevant Saint Catherines High School
- Victoria Miller Burlington East Troy High School
- Amanda Moran Union Grove Union Grove High School
- Dylan Mutchie, Union Grove, Union Grove High School
- Liz Nelson, Racine, Racine Lutheran High School
- Matt Nelson, Racine, Union Grove High School
- Taylor Nelson, Waterford, Muskego High School
- Andy Nickel, Burlington, Waterford Union High School
- Justin Norris, Mount Pleasant, Case Sr High School
- Alyssa Olson, Union Grove, Case Sr High School
- Justin Paasch, Burlington, Wilmot Union High School
- Dipal Patel, Racine, Case Sr High School
- Andrew Patterson, Racine, Union Grove High School
- Kevin Peralta, Racine, Washington Park High School
- Catherine Perrault, Mount Pleasant, Saint Catherines High School
- Dylan Peterson, Burlington, Burlington High School
- Mason Petrowski, Waterford, Brookfield Central High School
- Amaya Phillippi, Burlington, Badger High School
- Luke Piccione, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Alexander Piehler, Racine, Horlick High School
- Carli Podella, Burlington, Central High School
- Jessica Rawski, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Jennifer Rayeske, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Caleb Reichardt, Waterford, Wisconsin Lutheran High School
- Hannah Robinson, Burlington, Brentwood High School
- Julia Rosenquist-Rodriguez, Racine, Racine Lutheran High School
- Julie Roznik, Burlington, Burlington High School
- Andrew Rush, Racine, Union Grove High School
- Emily Ruszkiewicz, Waterford
- Nicki Scarce, Caledonia, Union Grove High School
- Mykenzi Schicker, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Savannah Schmidt, Waterford, Burlington High School
- Jamie Schneider, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Jakob Scholze, Burlington
- Ben Schroeder, Waterford, Muskego High School
- Kat Schwind, Burlington, Willowbrook High School
- Lucy Sebranek, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Derek Shervey, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Shyanne Skinner, Burlington, Burlington High School
- William Slattery, Franksville, Union Grove High School
- Olivia Sobbe, Burlington, Catholic Central High School
- Amanda Soller, Mount Pleasant, Case Sr High School
- Blake Sorenson, Union Grove, Union Grove High School
- Jessica Sponholtz, Burlington, Waterford Union High School
- Sean Steinbach, Racine, Horlick High School
- Chase Stollenwerk, Mount Pleasant, Case Sr High School
- Cam Storbeck, Racine, Union Grove High School
- Anna Thompson, Racine, Horlick High School
- Kaleb Tindall, Mount Pleasant, Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Sam Tolliver, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Terra Tougas, Mount Pleasant, Union Grove High School
- Mike Trocke, Burlington, Wilmot Union High School
- Kayle Trott, Burlington, Waterford Union High School
- Hannah Uhen, Burlington, Catholic Central High School
- Dominic Van De Water, Racine, Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Andres Villarreal, Racine, Saint Catherines High School
- Danielle Vincent, Caledonia, Case Sr High School
- Mason Wagner, Mount Pleasant, Racine Lutheran High School
- Jack Warshauer, Waterford, Mukwonago High School
- Michael Wasmund, Burlington, Christian Life School
- Tyler Wehr, Waterford, Muskego High School
- Andrew Weis, Burlington, Central High School
- Allyson Weisbrod, Racine, Washington Park High School
- Eryn Weisbrod, Racine, Washington Park High School
- Adrianna White, Rochester, Burlington High School
- Amanda Whitford, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Lauren Whitman, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- LuAnnabelle Wieseman, Burlington, Badger High School
- Kayla Williams, Racine, Horlick High School
- Megan Wirtz, Mount Pleasant, Horlick High School
- Sarah Woulfe, Waterford, Waterford Union High School
- Brian Woznicki, Waterford, Muskego High School
- Erica Wright, Union Grove
- Kara Zamora, Mount Pleasant, Saint Catherines High School