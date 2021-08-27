City of Racine – The City of Racine and AMI Health have scheduled several pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the community over the coming weeks and City of Racine residents are eligible to receive up to $200 between City and State incentives if they get fully vaccinated before September 6. To make it easy to keep track of where clinics are that qualify for the incentive, the City has created an easy-to-use map and calendar at www.vaccinateracine.org.
“We have seen the number of people increase at our clinics with the launch of our gift card incentive program. As COVID cases and hospitalization of unvaccinated people continue to rise, we continue to make vaccination opportunities available throughout our community. Between the City’s $100 gift card incentives and the additional $100 incentive from the state, City residents are now eligible for up to $200 in gift cards if they get vaccinated before September 6. And remember, if you’re already vaccinated, but bring another City resident to get vaccinated, you will get a $50 Good Neighbor gift card from the City,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
There are many opportunities to get vaccinated by September 6 to receive the full incentives, including:
- Saturday August 28 at:
- Gifford K8 School, 8332 Northwestern Avenue, 9 a.m.- Noon
- Wayman AME Church, 424 N Memorial Drive, 10 a.m.- Noon
- Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Back to School Block Party, on St Clair Street (between Hagerer and High St), 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Monday August 30 at:
- Park High School’s Back to School Block Party, 1901 12th Street, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesday August 31 at:
- Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Avenue ,11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Julian Thomas Elementary School Open House, 903 Dr MLK Jr Drive, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Knapp Elementary School Open House, 2701 17th Street, 5 p.m – 7 p.m.
- Thursday September 2 at:
- Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Avenue, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Avenue, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- The Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Friday September 3 at:
- Health Care Network, 500 Wisconsin Avenue, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Avenue, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Case High School Football Game, 7345 Washington Avenue, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
All vaccinations at those locations are free and do not require appointments, ID, or health insurance. Additional pop-up vaccine clinics and more details about all of these locations can be found at www.vaccinateracine.org
Information about the eligibility for the City of Racine vaccine incentive program is located at https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/incentive-gift-cards-for-covid-19-vaccinations/ and information about the State incentive program can be found at https://100.wisconsin.gov/