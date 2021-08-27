City of Racine – The City of Racine and AMI Health have scheduled several pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the community over the coming weeks and City of Racine residents are eligible to receive up to $200 between City and State incentives if they get fully vaccinated before September 6. To make it easy to keep track of where clinics are that qualify for the incentive, the City has created an easy-to-use map and calendar at www.vaccinateracine.org.

“We have seen the number of people increase at our clinics with the launch of our gift card incentive program. As COVID cases and hospitalization of unvaccinated people continue to rise, we continue to make vaccination opportunities available throughout our community. Between the City’s $100 gift card incentives and the additional $100 incentive from the state, City residents are now eligible for up to $200 in gift cards if they get vaccinated before September 6. And remember, if you’re already vaccinated, but bring another City resident to get vaccinated, you will get a $50 Good Neighbor gift card from the City,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

There are many opportunities to get vaccinated by September 6 to receive the full incentives, including:

All vaccinations at those locations are free and do not require appointments, ID, or health insurance. Additional pop-up vaccine clinics and more details about all of these locations can be found at www.vaccinateracine.org



Information about the eligibility for the City of Racine vaccine incentive program is located at https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/incentive-gift-cards-for-covid-19-vaccinations/ and information about the State incentive program can be found at https://100.wisconsin.gov/