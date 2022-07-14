The City of Racine has announced that the AMI Vaccination Clinic, located in the former Burlington Coat Factory, in Regency Mall is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children who are 6 months of age or older. The clinic is located at 5538 Durand Ave.

The clinic is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Appointments can be made online, but also walk-in appointments are allowed.

Getting your vaccination

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccination doses come in different sizes and different schedules for young children. The following guidelines are determined by the CDC for children between the ages of 6 months old and 5 years old. DHS also supports the follow information:

Fully vaccinated: Moderna

(6 months old – 5 years old) Fully vaccinated: Pfizer

(6 months old – 4 years old) 2 shots

spaced 4 to 8 weeks apart

Doses are 25 micrograms 3 shots

spaced 3 to 8 weeks between the first 2 shots

spaced an additional 8 weeks until the 3rd

Doses are 3 micrograms COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines for children between the ages of 6 months old and 5 years old

A partnership with The City of Racine Public Health Department and the AMI Clinic allows people to receive their vaccination for free. Availability can be viewed online and appointments can be scheduled at your convenience. Not only can children be vaccinated, but anyone older than 6 months old can be too.

In addition to this clinic, vaccine options can be found by visiting vaccines.gov.

COVID-19 Resources

Use the Racine Coronavirus webpage to view up-to-date information regarding guidance, local data, and testing information.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is committed to publishing the most current and accurate information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in our Coronavirus section. View both the Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard and Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard offering real-time (updated Monday – Friday) statistical reporting for Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.