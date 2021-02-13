Valentine’s day is a special day for any couple, but for the Rasmussen’s it is beyond special. Who they are as a couple came to be about on Valentine’s day in 1999. Melanie and Jason Rasmussen found love on the most romantic day of the year.

They met on February 12, 1999. At the time, Jason did not ask for Melanie’s phone number. He did however know that Melanie would be working on Valentine’s day. Melanie thought Jason was such a gentleman. That feeling hasn’t changed even until this day.

Finding His Valentine

On Valentine’s day night, Jason was determined to find his Valentine. Before going to Melanie’s work to see her, he was with his aunt and uncle. When they asked where he was going, he told them “to find me a Valentine.”

And that’s just what he did. Jason asked Melanie to dinner. After her shift, they went out. It was love at first sight. After that dinner, on February 14, 1999, they got engaged 6 months later.

The Love Continues

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary recently. They have three chilren who love endlessly. One even was born on the day they met, February 12th.

Melanie says “with my spunky personality and Jason’s quite demeanor, there is so much joy between us that our love is contagious.”

And every year, on this special day, the two continue to grow and love each other more.

Celebrations

Read more love stories by clicking here.