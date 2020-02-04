Advertisements

Gift giving for men can be difficult, but if you follow this Valentine’s Day gift guide for him, he will be sure to love what he is given. It’s challenging to find a gift that is thoughtful, loving, but not cheesy. I know we live in Wisconsin, but these gifts are far from cheesy. These gifts are simplistic, unique, and local. Whether this is your first Valentine’s Day with that person, or if you are celebrating 20 years of romance, leave it to this gift guide to help you find the perfect gift. Go on, start browsing!

1. The Branch @1501

Private Stache Beard Oil and Beard Balm- $22

1501 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53403 / (262) 751-1775

Do you ever kiss your man and then his beard scruffs up against your face? It has happened to all of us who have kissed a man with facial hair. What if it didn’t have to be so rough? This Valentine’s Day purchase the Private Stache Beard Oil and Private Stache Beard Balm for the love of your life. This is a casual gift that says just enough, even if you’ve just started dating or if you have been together for many years. Private Stache Beard Oil and Beard Balm is a good gift for whatever stage your relationship is at or whatever stage his beard growth is at.

The Branch @ 1501 has a store located within their event venue and cafe. Private Stache is a small business and created in the USA. The products are made to formulate good beard care and maintenance. The products contain 100% natural ingredients. These products are available to purchase at The Branch @ 1501. When you are stopping into the store, a cafe barista will be glad to assist you. This duo can be yours for just $22 and will make a great Valentine’s Day gift.

If you are a coffee lover, you can even grab a hot cup of joe to go. Better yet, stop in on Valentine’s Day and bring a coffee to your man along with the beard products. Let’s face it, beards can get out of hand, but these products can help. This Valentine’s Day treat your man to these facial products. This gift is perfect for the bearded men in your life. It is a treat for you too, the kisses will now be soft and sweet. When you shop at The Branch @ 1501 you are promoting two small businesses and investing in your community. The ​Branch @ 1501 is open 8 am-2 pm Mondays through Fridays and can be reached at 262-752-1775 or on Instagram @thebranch1501.

2. Root City 262

Racine Drip Hoodie- $40

345 Main Street

Racine means root in French and this Valentine’s Day you can grow closer to a special someone in your life with a one of a kind locally designed and created gift. Strengthen your roots with the one you love by gifting them a red and white Racine drip hoodie.

Did you meet the love of your life in Racine? Does your husband or boyfriend work in the area? Is he the nostalgic type? If so, you won’t want to miss out on this Valentine’s Day Racine drip hoodie. This sweatshirt isn’t just any sweatshirt, but a twist on Racine’s famous design, but with a unique flair. If you attended a public school in Racine, you may recall a similar apparel design. Root City 262 has a storefront in Downtown Racine and has made this design their very own. When purchasing a hoodie you support the mission of local artists and support hometown pride.

You can show off your love for your hometown and for your loved one by purchasing this Valentine’s Day apparel for $40 each. The red and white colorway makes a great Valentine’s Day outfit. Put an emphasis on your pride in Racine and the special spot that your honey holds in your heart by stopping in the store to buy a Racine drip hoodie. Sweatshirts are available in store along with other original designs and colorways. Visit the store Thursday-Saturday from 1 pm-9 pm. For any questions, concerns, or for more information contact Dee Hutch at 262-994-8168 or Willy Reynoso at 262-880-3133.

3. Art Metals Studio

Men’s ring $325

332 Main Street / 262- 633-0545

Love is timeless and so is the custom jewelry made in house at Art Metals Studio in Downtown Racine. This Valentine’s Day, Art Metals Studio invites you to try on and explore their fine jewelry. Maybe there is a man in your life looking for a classy and stylish piece to add to their collection or maybe they don’t know where to start. Jewelry is one of those gifts that can never disappoint, so gift them a unique piece this Valentine’s Day.

Art Metals Studio is hosting a special, specifically for those who mention this gift guide when purchasing a one of a kind men’s titanium band with an anodized blue stripe. This ring retails for $395, but with the Racine County Eye Special, the ring price reduces to $325. Now with a price like that, you must buy it for him. Is your husband or significant other a law enforcement officer? The thin blue line on this ring could symbolize their commitment and love to their service and duty. If not, don’t worry because this titanium band would look good on anyone. What makes this ring so special is that it is created by an artist in Racine. Starting at the beginning of February, clients can mention this special to associates at Art Metals Studio and receive the ring at a reduced cost.

The collection of jewelry at Art Metals Studio is enough to showcase your man’s unique style. This ring is the perfect way for you to express your love to him, and the perfect way for him to express who he is through jewelry. To purchase the men’s titanium band with an anodized blue stripe, visit Art Metals Studio on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm. On Fridays, stop by the storefront from 10 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays shop around from 10 am to 4 pm. Don’t miss out on this Valentine’s Day special. If you have any questions about the ring or any jewelry from Art Metals Studio contact them at 262-633-0545 or visit http://www.artmetalsstudio.com/ to make an appointment with an Art Metals Studio associate. Start your shopping soon, Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it.

4. Valid Kixx

Exclusive Reflective Jacket and Sweatpant Set $150

524 Monument Square (262) 664-4374

Sometimes shopping for a guy can be as simple as buying him a new outfit. Do you notice him always wearing sweats and a hoodie? He will always appreciate being gifted comfy clothes. You know, it’s been a while since he’s treated himself to anything nice and new. This Valentine’s Day buy him an Exclusive Valid Kixx Reflective Jacket and sweatpant matching set. His style will be taken to the next level with this outfit.

Are you wondering where you can buy this exclusive set? Valid Kixx is an athletic boutique located in Downtown Racine on Monument Square. Valid Kixx specializes in sneakers or as they would say kixx. Sales associates at Valid Kixx are experts in the athletic shoe industry and clothing industry. Additionally, they sell a line of Valid Clothing. Valid Clothing is their own unique athletic apparel brand created by Racine designers. The urban fashion industry is booming and your sweetheart doesn’t want to miss out on this up and coming brand. For $150, this Valentine’s Day you can purchase your loved one an exclusive set which includes a Valid Clothing 100% nylon pullover half zip reflective jacket with printed logos and Valid Clothing tapered nylon pants with logos.​ Drive on down to Monument Square and visit Valid Kixx to purchase this gift. If you can’t make it down to the storefront, Valid Kixx has this set available for purchase on their website. Call (262) 664-4374 if you have any questions or concerns in relation to this Valentine’s Day gift.

5. Belle City BrewFest

Belle City BrewFest Tickets $35

Festival Hall 5 Fifth Street / (262) 664-4374

Buying a gift for him this Valentine’s Day can turn into a date for the two of you. It’s like a two for one special. He gets a Valentine’s Day gift and you get to enjoy a date together. The best gift you can give someone is time together. Attending the Belle City Brewfest will be a blast for you both. Every Wisconsinite loves beer and tickets to the Belle City BrewFest will truly make your husband, boyfriend or significant other smile.

Belle City BrewFest is a community event that takes place along the Racine Lakefront at Festival Hall. This event will take place on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 1 pm-5 pm. Tickets for the event are currently being sold for $35 each, but will also be sold at the door for $45 each. Buy your tickets in time for Valentine’s Day and get the discounted rate. The tickets for the Belle City BrewFest include a festival guide, souvenir cup, and live entertainment. Enjoying beer along the lakefront is a perfect date.

Gift ideas like this are great because you get to enjoy an experience together, but also support your community. A portion of the proceeds from the BrewFest will benefit the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Tickets are available to purchase locally at Ivanhoe’s Pub & Eatery, Carriage House Liquor Company, Racine Civic Center, The Brickhouse, Main Hub, Ayra’s Liquor & Cigar, Uncorkt, and at the Racine Brewing Company. This Valentine’s Day gift is one that your special someone is sure to love. For more information about the event visit https://www.brewfestracine.com/ or call 262-636-9229 at Festival Hall.