February 14 is a day that is meant to be full of love. However, it can be stressful. The endless thoughts of what to get someone and scrambling to buy gifts can be a daunting task. Valentine’s Day comes with a lot of pressure.
This Valentine’s Day push stress to the back burner. Dive into this Valentine’s Day gift guide as a way to support local businesses in Racine and show the one you love just how much you love them.
Showing your sweetheart you care can be done through gifts, sweets, and spoiling them with treats.
Jewelry Stores
- Art Metals Studio– custom fine jewelry
- 332 Main Street, (262)-633-0545
- Beaded Beaute– Creating one-of-a-kind, handmade, high quality beaded jewelry
- online orders, (262) 902-7338
- Dimple’s Imports – contemporary designs, specializing in semi-precious gemstones set in sterling silver
- 416 Main Street, (262)-619-1780
- Gold Bear Trading Company – Native American Jewelry & Art
- 3316 Washington Ave, (262)-637-6840
- Plumb Gold– designer pieces or custom designs created in-house
- 322 Main Street, (262)-632-5022
- Plumb Silver– designer jewelry, collections, and one-of-a-kind gifts
- 324 Main Street, (262)-632-6022
- Racine Art Museum Store– metal artwork and art jewelry by contemporary craft artists
- 441 Main Street, (262)-638-8200
Flower Shops
- Burlington Flowers & Interiors- 516 N Pine St Burlington, WI (262)-767-1100
- Flowers by Walter- 503 6th Street Racine, WI (262) 633-7707
- Great White Farm – Burlington, WI (262)-758-7482
- Millers Flowers – 219 6th St, Racine, WI (262)-637-6558
- Petals by Felicia– 1337 Washington Ave Racine, WI (262) 583-4719
- The Personal Touch by Julie – 5445 Spring Street Mt. Pleasant, WI (262)-886-9444
Sweets & Treats
- Nissi’s Cake Room- 3214 Washington Ave Racine, WI (262)-583-4012
- Sugar Shack Sweet Shoppe– 530 Monument Square Racine, WI (262)-833-0012
- Quirky Cookies– Caledonia, WI (262)-488-8831
- Hopscotch Cakery-133 Chestnut St, Suite A Burlington, WI (262)-716-0004
- Cafe 213– 213 E Main St, Waterford, WI (262) 534-2131
Beauty
- NV-ious Glow Custom Airbrush Tanning-3445 Southwood Drive, Racine, WI (262)-833-7304
- Curlz- 2809 Taylor Ave Racine, WI (262)-583-3091
- The Fix Beauty Bar- 304 Main St. Level 2 Racine, WI (262)-989-8830
- Whizbang Salon– 234 Marina Ct. Waterford, WI (262) 514-2500
- Citrine Professional Skincare, Massage & More- 5605 Washington Ave. Suite 1 Mt. Pleasant, WI (262)-880-2315
Dining Experiences
- Valentine’s Night-In Meal
- SAS Sip & Dip
- Valentine’s Dinner at Mahogany by Candlelight
- Sunday Brunch Prime Rib Buffet
- Animal Amore at the Racine Zoo
For more information about each event, read our post about the events here.
Love Story Contest
Participate in the Racine County Eye love story and photo contest. Send your best photo of you and your partner to ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com to be featured on our website.
Click here to access a google form for easy submission.
Please submit photos and stories by February 9 to be featured in this year’s contests.