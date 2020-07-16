RACINE, WI – No one was injured in a van fire intentionally set at 4:22 a.m. Thursday in an alley in the 1500 block between South Memorial Drive and Owen Avenue.

Firefighters with the Racine Fire Department responded to a passenger van on fire, according to a press release by the department.

Officials say the estimated loss totals $1,000.

Anyone with information about who set this van fire is asked to call fire investigators at Racine Fire Department (262) 635-7915.


