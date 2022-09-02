It’s the first football game day, under the lights, since kids went back to school this week. Schools in Racine County are taking to the fields once again. Students, spectators, and players are gearing up for another night of high school football.
Are you looking to catch a game, support our schools and watch local talent shine? The following directory can be used to find games happening tonight.
Please note that listed are only Racine County high schools. They may play against schools outside of the county or at locations outside of Racine County. Also, please note that details are subject to change.
Racine County High School Football
Burlington High School
View the Demon’s football schedule online.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Elkhorn Area
|Elkhorn Area High School
Case High School
View the Eagle’s schedule for details on their football season.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Franklin
|Hammes Field
Catholic Central High School
Catholic Central High school’s schedule can be found online.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Racine Lutheran
|Topper Bowl
Horlick High School
Check out Horlick High School’s schedule to find out where you can see the Rebels rally this season.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Kenosha Tremper
|Ameche Field
Park High School
The Panthers are on the prowl for another season. Find their schedule and see when you can catch a game.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Indian Trail
|Pritchard Park
St. Catherine’s High School
The Angels’ season schedule can be viewed online.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Watertown Luther Prep
|Horlick Field
Racine Lutheran High School
Racine Lutheran’s schedule can be viewed online.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Catholic Central
|Topper Bowl
Waterford High School
Find their full schedule online.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Badger High School
|Waterford High School – Football Field
Local Sports
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local sports, business, and more.
Subscribe to the Wisco Huddle to stay up-to-date with your favorite Wisconsin high school sports.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.