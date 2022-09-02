It’s the first football game day, under the lights, since kids went back to school this week. Schools in Racine County are taking to the fields once again. Students, spectators, and players are gearing up for another night of high school football.

Are you looking to catch a game, support our schools and watch local talent shine? The following directory can be used to find games happening tonight.

Please note that listed are only Racine County high schools. They may play against schools outside of the county or at locations outside of Racine County. Also, please note that details are subject to change.

Racine County High School Football

Burlington High School

View the Demon’s football schedule online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Elkhorn Area Elkhorn Area High School Burlington High School

Case High School

View the Eagle’s schedule for details on their football season.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Franklin Hammes Field Case High School

Catholic Central High School

Catholic Central High school’s schedule can be found online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Racine Lutheran Topper Bowl Catholic Central High School

Horlick High School

Check out Horlick High School’s schedule to find out where you can see the Rebels rally this season.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Kenosha Tremper Ameche Field Horlick High School

Park High School

The Panthers are on the prowl for another season. Find their schedule and see when you can catch a game.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Indian Trail Pritchard Park Park High School

St. Catherine’s High School

The Angels’ season schedule can be viewed online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Watertown Luther Prep Horlick Field St. Catherine’s High School



Racine Lutheran High School

Racine Lutheran’s schedule can be viewed online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Catholic Central Topper Bowl Racine Lutheran High School



Waterford High School

Find their full schedule online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Badger High School Waterford High School – Football Field Waterford High School

