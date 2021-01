RACINE – A Tuesday morning fire destroyed a vehicle and threatened a home at 4415 Victory Avenue.

The Racine Fire Department was called to the scene about 9:10 a.m. The vehicle, parked within 5 feet of the home, was in flames. A team of 20 firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was confined to the vehicle’s engine compartment. There were no injuries.

The vehicle, valued at approximately $12,000, was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.