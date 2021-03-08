MOUNT PLEASANT – One person received life-threatening injuries when a woman drove her car into a group of people outside a bar here early Sunday.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to the 2100 block of Racine Street at about 2:07 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person struck by a car. Police learned that the driver was involved in an altercation at the bar and removed by the staff. She then spotted a group of people leaving the establishment and drove through the group striking one person who became trapped under the vehicle.

The injured person was transported by the South Shore Fire Department and later transported to Froedtert Hospital. The driver, identified as Andernette Ross, 33, of Racine, was arrested and charged with hit-and-run causing injury, operating while intoxicated causing injury, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and 2nd degree attempted reckless homicide.

Ross was being held in the Racine County Jail. The incident remains under investigation by Mount Pleasant Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol.