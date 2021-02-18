MOUNT PLEASANT – A vehicle stuck in a snowbank Wednesday evening resulted in two Racine residents’ arrest on numerous charges.

Mount Pleasant Police Department officers came upon the stuck vehicle on Highway 32 near Braun Road at about 8:39 p.m. They observed open intoxicants and a strong odor of marijuana, according to a department news release.

The driver, Daryl Knighten, was showing signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. Hewas arrested for operating while impaired-first offense.In search of the vehicle, officers found slightly more than one pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $2,300 in cash.

In addition to the OWI charge, Knighten was arrested for possession of THC (marijuana) with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.He was also held on a felony probation and parole warrant.

A passenger in the vehicle, Stacey Askew, was arrested for possession of THC (marijuana) with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and held on a felony probation and parole warrant.

Knighten and Askew were being held in the Racine County Jail.

