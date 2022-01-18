Venmo Challenge Racine started with tips totaling $500 that Anderson left between Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House and Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant on the night of Anderson’s wife’s birthday. Since then, September 25, 2020, former Miss Racine 1987, Mary Purath Anderson, and her husband have been serving the county through this philanthropy. Anderson and his wife work as a team, collecting the donations as they come in.

The mission is simple: to live and to give. The hashtag Anderson often uses when posting online reflects it: #LiveAndGive. Over the past year, Anderson has taken to social media to ask the Racine community to support service workers. It’s easy to give and straight to the point.

People send in donations via Venmo, a money transferring app, or through other online payment avenues. He then compiles the donations to surprise businesses in the area with a large gift.

Anderson, who is heavily involved in the community, decides where to give. He says when giving, “you’ve got to trust people,” and he knows people are “going to do what is best for their livelihood.”