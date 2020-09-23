Wisconsin (RCE Noticias) – Poco menos de $22 millones en propiedad cambiaron de manos entre el 8 y el 11 de septiembre, según el registro de transferencia de propiedad de la Oficina del Registro de Escrituras del Condado de Racine.
Las transferencias incluyeron un complejo de apartamentos y gas.
Wind Lake Country Fresh Market compró la estación de servicio en 26480 Fries Lane, Noruega, por $1,625,000.00.
GKF Properties LLC compró el complejo de apartamentos en 309 Meadowview Ct. Waterford de Carson LLC por $895,000.00.
