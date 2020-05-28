Anthony “Tony” J. St. Martin, 84, died Friday, May 22 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, November 20, 1935, son of the late Wilfred and Evangeline (Nee: Le Febvre) St. Martin.

Tony proudly served in the United States Army. On June 19, 1957, he married Ruth R. Heather at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine, Wisconsin. He was employed for many years with Racine Hydraulics, Rexnord, Dana, and Robert Bosch Corp., retiring in 1999. Tony was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as usher, treasurer, and Boy Scout leader. He was an avid Cubs and Packer fan and would make sure everyone knew it by his attire. Many will remember Tony walking down the street in Cub or Packer gear depending on the season. Tony was passionate about giving back to his community and volunteered for many years at the Racine Blood Center and the Salvation Army.

Above all, he cherished time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth; his children, Valerie (Tom) Madala, David St. Martin, Diane Jensen, Mark (Chris) St. Martin; his eight grandchildren, Jerod (Rachel) Madala, Andy St. Martin, Heather Jensen, Mathew (LeAnn) Jensen, Nathan Jensen, Jonathan Jensen, Rachael (Nick) Kloften, Leah St. Martin; four great-grandchildren, Evin Jensen, Andrew Kloften, Olivia Jensen, Addison Madala; sister, Pat (Clem) Steinhoff; brother-in-law Robert Sokolowski; nieces, nephews, other relatives, special friend “Heidi”, and many other dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur and Frank; sisters, Dorothy St. Martin, Arlene Wrixton, Rita Sokolowski, Rosemary Marusich, Delores Krezinski.

Private services were held with entombment at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family asks that memorials be directed in Tony’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church – Racine.