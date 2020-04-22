Bruce R. Jacobsen, 93, died quietly in the early morning of April 19 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove Wisconsin. He was born on April 4, 1927, son of Nels and Caroline Jacobson and was a lifelong Racine resident.

Bruce was a graduate of Horlick High School. He was a military veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corp in Korea. After his Honorable discharge from the Army, he became a mink rancher for most of his life, followed by an automobile salesman for several years, and a greeter at Sam’s Club. Bruce was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Racine.

Bruce was preceded in death by his mother and father, Caroline and Nels Jacobson, his brother Chuck Jacobson and wives Helen, Jeanette, and Doris Jacobsen. He is survived by his sons Gene, John (Jack), Bill, and his daughter-in-law, Suzanne Jacobsen.

As a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic, only a private family service will be held. You may view the service on Saturday, April 25, at 12 p.m. by going to Bruce’s page on the funeral home website and enter the Live-Stream option. He will be laid to rest in West Lawn Memorial Park cemetery next to Doris Jacobsen. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.