Charles “Charlie” Elmer Browne, 90, died peacefully on February 17, 2020. He was born in Racine on June 22, 1929, to Charles and Alice (née: Soranson) Browne.

Charles served in the Army and afterward lived and worked in Racine. He was known as a gentle man with a kind and loving heart. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Charles is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Jacobs (Ray) Wagoner of North Little Rock, Arkansas, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; Brothers Murl (Joan) Browne and William Browne of Racine, Wisconsin, 5 nieces and nephews and many great & great-great nieces and

nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Alice, son Charles Elmer Browne Jr., and sister-in-law Joan Browne.

In keeping with Charlie’s wishes, a private service will be held.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.