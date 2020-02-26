Charles “Bud” E. Jacob, 94, died peacefully at his residence on Monday. He was born in Caledonia on August 29, 1925, son of the late Charles and Mary (Nee: Grieger) Jacob.

Bud proudly served his country in the US Army during WW2. On May 17, 1947, he married Edith May Stoll who preceded him in death on September 7, 2006. He was employed by Consolidated Freightways. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed gardening. Above all, it was time spent with family that was most important to him.

Surviving are his daughter, Charlene (James Thomas) Smith; son, Charles G. Jacob; grandchildren, Charles P. (Trish) Jacob, Timothy J. Jacob, Jennifer R. (Scott) Craine; great-grandchildren, Alyssa M. Jacob and Samuel A. Yeek; sisters-in-law, Sandra Tendeland and Karen Stoll; nieces, nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Dolores Mae, brothers, Roy (Bernice) Jacob, Lester (Gertrude) Jacob, Russell (Alverona) Jacob, sister Gladys (Donald) Olley, brothers-in-law, Robert Tendeland, and William Stoll.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s by the

Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr. with Rev. Pat O’Loughin officiating. Interment with Full

Military honors will follow at Caledonia Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with

the family for visitation on Monday, March 2 at the funeral home from 4 until 6 p.m. and on

Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic

Church have been suggested.

