Dennis G. Bublavy, 72, died Saturday at Parkview Gardens. He was born in Racine, June 16, 1947, son of the late Joseph and Martha (Nee: Pfeiffer) Bublavy.

Dennis was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. He proudly served in the United States Army. On November 28, 1970, he married Beverly A. Rosa. Dennis was employed by A.W. Oakes for thirty-eight years and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 139 for fifty-one years. Dennis was an accomplished woodworker who made beautiful furniture pieces throughout the years. Above all, he was devoted to his family and cherished time spent with them.

Survivors include his loving wife of forty-nine years, Beverly; his children, Robin (Jason) Hetland of Mt. Pleasant, Heather (Troy) Hurtig of St. Bonifacius, MN; his grandchildren, Ozzie and Turner Hetland, Denny and Mack Hurtig; brothers and sister, Gerald Bublavy of Union Grove, Kathleen Baer of Caledonia, Jeffrey (Christine) Bublavy of Franksville; brother-in-law, Dale Rosa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Bublavy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Cecilia Rosa; sister-in-law, Margaret Bublavy; and brother-in-law, David Baer.

Private services were held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A public celebration of Dennis’s life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, Veteran’s Outreach, or Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.