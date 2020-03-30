Donald G. Krueger, 88, died Wednesday at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Racine April 25, 1931 son of the late Raymond and Mildred (Nee: Popelka) Krueger.

Don proudly served his country in the US Airforce. On June 29, 1957, He married to Joyce Weber. He owned and operated Car Thrift Auto Parts for thirty years until his retirement in 1995. He was a longtime member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church. Don enjoyed his fishing trips in the north woods, Rhinelander and Minocqua. He was an avid Packer fan and his hobby was dining out with family and friends. Above all, he cherished time with his family and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce; son and daughter-in-law, Kurt (Jackie) Krueger; daughter, Lynn Susan Krueger (Michael J. Auiozzi); grandchildren, Frank (Jessica) DeRango, Madelyn Best and Luigi DeRango; brother, Kent Krueger; sister, Carol (Richard) Smollen; sister-in-law. Joyce Weber; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends.

Private funeral services were held with interment at Graceland Cemetery. A Memorial Service for family and relatives will be announced held at a later date.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.