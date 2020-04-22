Gary R. Suhr, 86, died on April 20, 2020, at Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, WI. Born in Milwaukee on July 26, 1933, he grew up there till he moved to Manitowoc, WI.

Gary graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. He served in the US Army before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1959. His career in radio began that year at WFHR in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He joined WRJN in Racine in 1962, retiring in 1998, as News and Sports Director. During that time he broadcast local high school football, basketball, and Racine Raiders football and for 10 years University of Wisconsin-Parkside basketball. He continued to call Racine Raiders games until 2002. During his career, he announced a total of 2,125 games both home and away.

Gary loved his job and his community. He was honored for both his coverage of news and sports. The press box at Horlick Athletic Field is named for him. He was inducted into the Racine Raiders Hall of Fame and the American Football Hall of Fame. In 2017, he received the “Deep Roots” Award from the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame. He endeavored always, in his words, “to be accurate and impartial and treat people right” qualities that served him well in all aspects of life. His family always came first. Gary enjoyed reading, biking, hiking, camping, fishing, golfing, and vacationing with the extended Suhr family in Door County.

He is survived by Joan, his wife of 62 years; sons Jay (KimMarie) – Austin, TX, Eric (Nancy) – Racine, Rob (Kim) – Wales, WI, Brian – Oak Creek; six grandchildren Jarrett, Jordan (Andrew) Keyes, Madison, Reilly (Chris) Mantz, Ellen, and Shelby; four great-grandchildren Carter, Caroline, and Clayton Keyes, and Dempsey Mantz; his brother James (Katherine) – Wheaton, IL; a niece, two nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey, and his parents, Ernest and Lorraine.

The family will welcome friends to a celebration of Gary’s life at a later date. Memorials to the Racine Raiders Scholarship Fund or the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame-Heritage Museum are appreciated.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.