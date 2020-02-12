James F. Welsh, 82, died Sunday morning at Froedtert Memorial Hospital. James was born in Racine on January 7, 1938, son of the late Edward and Evelyn (nee Granlund) Welsh.

Following graduation from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1956”, Jim proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then attended Northern Michigan University and earned a degree in Business Administration. It was there where he met the love of his life, Marie Chiomento, and married her on June 17, 1961 in Bessemer, MI. Jim returned to Racine to his alma mater, St. Catherine’s High School, where helped enrich many young minds while teaching there for the next forty years. Besides teaching, he also helped coach football, wrestling, tennis and track. In his spare time, Jim loved fishing, especially his trips with his friends to northern Minnesota and Canada. In addition, he also enjoyed Monday luncheons at Alumni Hall. Jim will be remembered fondly for his excellence in education, but most of all for his great love for his family.

Jim will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly fifty-nine years, Marie; children, James C. (Lisa) Welsh, and Amy Welsh; grandchildren, Brandon, Lara, Tanner, and Sybastian; great-grandchildren, Zander, Zoey and Haezyl; brother, Richard (Sarah) Welsh; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Dean Gustin and Patricia (Robert) Hunter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his siblings, Edward (Shirley) Welsh, Robert (Joan) Welsh and Diane Gustin.

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A memorial service with Full Military Honors will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Ronald Crewe officiating. Memorials to the family to be designated for programs at St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.