James “Jim” R. Fiene, 83, died on June 19, 2020. He was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on April 21, 1937, the son of John and Hilda Fiene.

Jim grew up in Green Bay, attending West High School where he met his life partner, Roberta Sorensen. Upon his graduation from the US Naval Academy, they married and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where Jim served aboard the USS Holder (DDE 819). Leaving the Navy after four years, he was employed by S.C. Johnson & Son for 38 years, holding positions in Engineering, Maintenance, Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, and Corporate Services. You may remember Jim and his family riding their old fashioned high wheel bicycles in the Racine July 4th parades.

Survived by his beloved daughters, Pauline Fiene of Maui, and Elizabeth (Jeff) Adams of East Grand Rapids, Michigan, and dear grandchildren, Sam Adams and Tess Adams; his brother Tom (Nancy) Fiene; nieces and nephews Wendy, Julie, Sarah, Kate, and Tom. Preceded in death by his parents; Roberta, his much-loved wife of 58 years; his sister Sue Erlandson; and niece Cindy Erlandson.

According to his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. He will be cremated, his ashes mixed with Roberta’s, and given to his daughters to be scattered in their favorite places. Memorials, if you wish, are suggested to the Maui Humane Society, Saint Baldrick’s Foundation for Childhood Cancer, or a charity of your choice.

