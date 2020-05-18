John Michael Corveleyn, 85, died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. John was born in Elizabeth, NJ, August 12, 1934, son of the late Francois and Rhoda (Nee: DeMarteleire) Corveleyn.

John graduated from Jonathan Dayton Regional High School “Class of 54”. He proudly served as a Petty Officer 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. On June 13, 1959 at Immaculate Conception Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, John married Karen M. Brooks. John was employed by Ford Motors in Edison, New Jersey for 31 years, retiring in 1991.

John and Karen then moved to Racine, WI in 2005 to be near their son and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. John enjoyed singing in the church choir, in the Church Singers group, and with the Dairy Statesmen Barbershop Choir. He also enjoyed cooking, working in the flower garden and landscaping. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Karen; his son, John (Renee) Corveleyn Jr; grandchildren, Chadwick, Alexis (Dan) Saaman, Nicholas, Brandy, and Aiden; brother, Robert Corveleyn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Frank, sister Rhoda and sister-in-law, Dolores.

A private memorial service will be held with entombment will at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please send condolences to Marish-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.